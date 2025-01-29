The PHARMAP 2025 Congress, marking its fiftgh anniversary, is expected to convene 350 pharmaceutical manufacturing specialists, technology innovators, and industry leaders from April 14-15, 2025 in Berlin . The event will draw global pharmaceutical firms including Bayer, MSD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and GSK. IT will feature more than 57 speakers across specialized tracks, including pharmaceutical facility design, serialization technologies, and advanced engineering in pharmaceutical packaging.
Core conference themes
- Sustainability imperative: Multiple sessions will tackle decarbonization strategies and recyclable packaging, with Bayer presenting on supplier decarbonization and SÜDPACK showcasing polypropylene blister materials.
- Digital transformation: Track&Trace systems, AI-driven supply chains, and Pharma 4.0 implementations take center stage, featuring Bayer’s take on data digitalization and Roche’s robotics integration case study.
- Supply chain resilience: Panels will explore nearshoring strategies and crisis management, with Takeda will discuss digital logistics transformation and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals analyzing 3PL selection criteria.
- Packaging innovation: Sessions will highlight smart labeling solutions and temperature-sensitive packaging, including MULTIVAC’s modified atmosphere techniques and Ferrer’s user-centric design approaches.
Notable speakers examples (see the PHARMAP website for the full list )
- Pol Salvadó Cols (Almirall) on workforce development in digital evolution
- Philip Schneider (F. Hoffmann-La Roche): “Enhancing semi-automated equipment through robotic systems” – analyzing integration challenges and solutions
- Fabian Van Damme (CryoXpert) analyzing mRNA’s supply chain impact
- Ekaterina Gerasimova (Takeda) presenting digital logistics frameworks
- Dr. Björn-Thoralf Erxleben (Shimadzu) addressing cleaning validation improvements
- Hassan Jamaleddine (NewBridge Pharmaceuticals): Strategic approaches to 3PL selection and optimization
- Stefan Artlich (Bayer): Next-generation track & trace implementation strategies
