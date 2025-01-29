Pharmaceutical Processing World

PHARMAP 2025: Pharma leaders converge in Berlin for fifth anniversary summit

[From the PHARMAP brochure]

The PHARMAP 2025 Congress, marking its fiftgh anniversary, is expected to convene 350 pharmaceutical manufacturing specialists, technology innovators, and industry leaders from April 14-15, 2025 in Berlin . The event will draw global pharmaceutical firms including Bayer, MSD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and GSK. IT will feature more than 57 speakers across specialized tracks, including pharmaceutical facility design, serialization technologies, and advanced engineering in pharmaceutical packaging.

Core conference themes

  • Sustainability imperative: Multiple sessions will tackle decarbonization strategies and recyclable packaging, with Bayer presenting on supplier decarbonization and SÜDPACK showcasing polypropylene blister materials.
  • Digital transformation: Track&Trace systems, AI-driven supply chains, and Pharma 4.0 implementations take center stage, featuring Bayer’s take on data digitalization and Roche’s robotics integration case study.
  • Supply chain resilience: Panels will explore nearshoring strategies and crisis management, with Takeda will discuss digital logistics transformation and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals analyzing 3PL selection criteria.
  • Packaging innovation: Sessions will highlight smart labeling solutions and temperature-sensitive packaging, including MULTIVAC’s modified atmosphere techniques and Ferrer’s user-centric design approaches.

Notable speakers examples (see the PHARMAP website for the full list )

  • Pol Salvadó Cols (Almirall) on workforce development in digital evolution
  • Philip Schneider (F. Hoffmann-La Roche): “Enhancing semi-automated equipment through robotic systems” – analyzing integration challenges and solutions
  • Fabian Van Damme (CryoXpert) analyzing mRNA’s supply chain impact
  • Ekaterina Gerasimova (Takeda) presenting digital logistics frameworks
  • Dr. Björn-Thoralf Erxleben (Shimadzu) addressing cleaning validation improvements
  • Hassan Jamaleddine (NewBridge Pharmaceuticals): Strategic approaches to 3PL selection and optimization
  • Stefan Artlich (Bayer): Next-generation track & trace implementation strategies

