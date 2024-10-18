PharmaLogic announced today that it opened a new radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in Salt Lake City.

The new state-of-the-art facility marks “a major step forward” in the CDMO’s mission to deliver diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to patients across North America, according to a news release.

PharmaLogic said it chose to establish the facility in Salt Lake City to underscore its dedication to expanding access to radiopharmaceuticals. It said many remain unavailable in the broader Canyons region. The new production and laboratory space supports the scaling of existing operations and fosters R&D for those novel solutions.

The company’s Chief Strategy Officer and GM Scott Holbrook said that opening the facility took “years of meticulous planning and construction.” Holbrook went on to say it marks the beginning of a new era for the company, expanding access to radiopharmaceuticals and providing a hub for innovative R&D.

“PharmaLogic is pleased to announce the opening of our new cyclotron facility, a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative healthcare solutions,” said Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic. “By partnering with leading healthcare providers and industry stakeholders in the region, we are committed to enhancing access to these cutting-edge diagnostics and improving patient outcomes.”