PharmaEssentia has reaffirmed its commitment to creating access to critical interferon therapies amid a reported global shortage.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company noted a recent reported shortage of Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a). With concerns growing over drug shortages for other therapies, the company said its established cGMP manufacturing network and patient-focused approach can help it meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients during this period.

“Our longstanding commitment to operational resilience has positioned us to navigate these challenges effectively,” said Dr. Ko Chung Lin, CEO of PharmaEssentia. “We recognize that dependable medication supply is essential, and we are working closely with our partners around the world to ensure the continuity of these important therapies. We have made substantial investment to ensure that all of our supply chain elements are strong, of the highest quality, and reliable.”

PharmaEssentia said it has a strong, steady production and distribution network and supply chain infrastructure. Its approach helps to ensure consistent availability, even during global shortages and supply fluctuations.

The company also has resources available to provide comprehensive support for patients and providers. It also adheres to stringent quality standards to ensure reliable supply of therapies to meet regulatory and industry benchmarks.

“Our priority, as always, remains ensuring that patients receive their prescribed therapy without delays,” added Dr. Lin. “We appreciate the trust placed in us by healthcare professionals and patients and will continue working diligently to uphold it.”