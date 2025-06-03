Pharma ingredient manufacturer Antheia raises $56M Series C

Pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer Antheia announced today that it raised $56 million in Series C financing.

The Menlo Park, California-based company aims to deliver ingredients to transform essential medicine supply chains. It plans to use the financing to expand the commercialization of its first product, Thebaine. The company also plans to launch additional products from its pipeline of more than 70 biosynthetic pharmaceutical ingredients.

Additionally, the company plans to use funds to unlock U.S. manufacturing operations and meet domestic demand. It also wants to begin new strategic programs in Singapore while expanding into the broader Asia region.

Antheia provides an efficient, agile biomanufacturing platform aimed at meeting the demands of 21st century healthcare systems. To support this platform, Global Health Investment Corp. (GHIC) led the financing round alongside EDBI, operating under Singapore’s SG Growth Capital. New investors included Athos KG and Federov. Meanwhile, existing investors Viking Global Investors, Sherpalo Ventures, S-Cubed Capital, In-Q-Tel (IQT) and Civilization Ventures participated.

“Our industry-first biosynthetic product offerings are disrupting the market by addressing major supply chain issues and are quickly cementing Antheia’s position as a leading industry innovator,” said Dr. Christina Smolke, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. “In collaboration with our investors, customers, and manufacturing partners, we are enabling widespread access to critical medicines with our world-leading biosynthesis technology. We are immensely grateful to these partners that share our vision for the next generation of pharma, and we look forward to achieving more industry-first milestones with today’s financing.”