ChemPartner today announced plans for its strategic expansion in the U.S. with a new Boston Center of Excellence.

Located at 480 Arsenal way in Watertown, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, the new R&D site will commence operations on Sept. 10. The Shanghai-based CRO and CDMO plans to use the site to provide discovery and preclinical services to biopharma clients in North America and beyond.

“As demand grows for more localized, agile, and collaborative research partnerships, this expansion reflects our commitment to meeting clients where they are – both scientifically and geographically,” said William Woo, chair and CEO of ChemPartner. “We’re excited to embed ourselves in the Boston life sciences hub, strengthen client partnerships, and deliver more personalized, streamlined support across the drug discovery and development pipeline.”

ChemPartner said its new U.S. site, located in the Boston biotech corridor, can strengthen its collaboration within the region’s biotech and pharmaceutical community. As an extension of the company’s global network, it enhances flexibility for North American partners needing onshore capabilities. It also improves logistics and enables faster, more seamless coordination across regions.

The facility spans approximately 12,000 square feet. ChemPartner expects the facility to open with an experienced scientific team ready to support clients locally and globally. It has equipment installation underway, with initial products slated to launch this fall.

“Our partners face increasing complexity, from bespoke service needs and tighter timelines to evolving regulatory requirements and shipping restrictions,” said Yinfei Yin, managing director at ChemPartner. “The Boston Center of Excellence will address these challenges head-on while upholding the scientific expertise ChemPartner is known for.”