Pfizer to provide another 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses to EU

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NSDQ:BNTX) announced today that they will provide an extra 100 million doses of its Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine to EU member countries in 2021.

“In partnership with the European Commission, member states and healthcare providers, we will be able to reach a total of 150 million Europeans across the continent,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a news release.

The announcement comes a week after Pfizer announced an extra 100 million doses for the U.S.

The EU is now set to receive a total 300 million doses of Comirnaty; the U.S. will receive 200 million. Pfizer and BioNTech have previously said they expect to manufacture up to 1.3 billion doses worldwide by the end of 2021.