Pfizer to make Gilead’s remdesivir COVID-19 treatment

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced today that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences (NSDQ:GILD) to manufacture and supply its antiviral remdesivir treatment.

The investigational antiviral remdesivir will be manufactured by Pfizer under the agreement as the company becomes one of the multiple external manufacturing organizations supporting efforts to scale up the supply of the investigational treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer will offer contract manufacturing services at its McPherson, Kan.-based facility to supply remdesivir for Gilead.

Gilead’s remdesivir received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients in May, and the company has since licensed it out in non-exclusive, voluntary agreements with companies including Mylan (NSDQ:MYL), Cipla, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero Labs and Jubilant Lifesciences.

Pfizer, meanwhile, has been developing a COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech (NSDQ:BNTX). Pfizer recently agreed to a $1.95 billion deal with the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Defense Dept. to produce and deliver 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“From the beginning, it was clear that no one company or innovation would be able to bring an end to the COVID-19 crisis,” Pfizer chairman & CEO Albert Bourla said in a news release. “Pfizer’s agreement with Gilead is an excellent example of members of the innovation ecosystem working together to deliver medical solutions. Together, we are more powerful than alone.

“As one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines, biologics and sterile injectables, it is a privilege to offer our expertise and infrastructure to help fight this pandemic. In that spirit, we are pleased that Gilead is using our manufacturing capacity to help facilitate supply of this medicine to patients as quickly as possible.”