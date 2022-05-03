Pfizer ticks up on Street-beating Q1, lessens full-year guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares rose today on first-quarter financial results that came in ahead of the consensus forecast.

The New York-based pharmaceutical company posted profits of $7.9 billion, or $1.37 per share, on sales of $25.7 billion for the three months ended April 3, 2022, for a 61.2% bottom-line gain on sales growth of 76.8%.

Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were $1.62, 15¢ ahead of Wall Street, where analysts were looking for sales of $23.9 billion.

