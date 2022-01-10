Pfizer teams up with Acuitas Therapeutics to expand use of LNP in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics

Looking to expand its mRNA franchise, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced a pact with Acuitas, which specializes in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation technology.

The deal allows Pfizer to license Acuitas’ LNP technology in up to 10 targets for vaccine or therapeutic development.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech currently use Acuitas’ LNP in their Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and a growing number of pharmaceutical companies are eyeing new applications of mRNA therapies.

Pfizer and BioNTech are currently working on mRNA-based vaccines for influenza and shingles.

“We are making significant investments to harness the power of the mRNA-LNP technology and deliver potential new breakthrough vaccines and therapeutics that address significant unmet needs for patients,” said Dr. Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president, worldwide research, development and medical of Pfizer Inc., in a press release. “This agreement expands our LNP capabilities and allows us to explore more projects within our existing vaccines area and new therapeutic areas where mRNA-LNP technology holds potential for success.”

Pfizer projected in November 2021 that cumulative mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine sales for 2021 and 2022 would be at least $65 billion.