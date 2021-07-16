Pfizer agree to pay $345M in EpiPen pricing lawsuit

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) agreed to pay $345 million to settle claims of overpayments for EpiPens due to alleged anti-competitive and unfair practices.

Reuters reported that a filing disclosed in federal court in Kansas City, Kan., revealed the settlement set to resolve claims from consumers who say they overpaid for EpiPens with the alleged anti-competitive and unfair practices by Pfizer and its Mylan spinoff, which markets the EpiPen.

