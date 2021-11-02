Pfizer projects $36 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue in 2021

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its partner BioNTech (NSDQ:BNTX) continue to dominate the COVID-19 vaccine market.

In 2021, Pfizer anticipates that the Comirnaty (BNT162b2) vaccine will generate $36 billion in sales.

For the sake of comparison, the company’s overall 2020 revenue was $41.9 billion.

The vaccine was the single biggest driver of revenue for the company in the third quarter, which totaled $24.1 billion overall. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenues increased 130%. Excluding Comirnaty sales, revenues grew 7% year over year.

Earlier this year, Pfizer projected that sales of the vaccine would be in the ballpark of $33.5 billion.

Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla stressed the global nature of its COVID-19 vaccine sales growth.

“For example, more than 75% of the revenues we have recorded up through third-quarter 2021 for Comirnaty have come from supplying countries outside the U.S., and we remain on track to achieve our goal of delivering at least two billion doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022,” Bourla said in a statement.

Demand for the vaccine is could fall in 2022. Pfizer anticipates that the BNT162b2 vaccine will generate $29 billion in sales next year.

However, health data analytics firm Airfinity predicted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sales of $54.5 billion in 2022, according to a summary by the Financial Times.

In related news, CDC advisors voted today to recommend the shot for use in children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer is conducting clinical research testing the shot in children between the ages of 2 and 4.