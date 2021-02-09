Pfizer partners with IDA Foundation to provide cancer treatments to developing countries

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced today that it partnered with IDA Foundation to provide access to quality cancer treatments in developing countries.

The supply agreement is slated to offer millions of patients access to innovative chemotherapy medicines for treating multiple types of cancer across 62 developing countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Western Pacific region, according to a news release.

Pfizer’s latest agreement adds to its ongoing efforts to improve access to cancer treatments, as the company is already in the midst of a long-standing collaboration with the American Cancer Society and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, which provides access to Pfizer’s oncology treatment options in 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am proud to announce this landmark partnership, which brings us one step closer to our objective of ensuring cancer patients everywhere have sustainable access to the quality treatments they need,” Pfizer VP of global health partnerships Michelle Akande said in the release. “We are continuously expanding our efforts to meet the needs of patients in parts of the world where access remains a challenge. Partnerships remain central to how we work, and we continue to identify new partners from all sectors who share our vision and commitment to improve health system and patient level outcomes, and provide long-term access to innovative, life-saving medicines to everyone, everywhere.”

IDA Foundation offers a portfolio of 3,000 health products in over 130 countries. Its supply agreement with Pfizer covers 18 essential cancer treatments and 30 formulations which include options for treating breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

“With approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occurring in low- and middle-income countries, it is an urgent health burden which needs to be addressed. We believe this collaboration with Pfizer can help to bridge a gap and make quality essential medicines affordable and accessible in countries where they are needed most,” added IDA Foundation CEO Wendy Eggen.