Pfizer opens expanded APIs plant in Singapore

Pfizer recently opened an extension of its highly automated active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Tuas Biomedical Park in Singapore.

The 429,000 ft2 expansion cost SGD $1 billion (U.S. $745 million), according to a July 23 news release from the Singapore Economic Development Board. Pfizer has passed final performance qualification checks at the facility extension, which has begun manufacturing various small molecule APIs used in oncology, pain, and antibiotic medicines that New York–based Pfizer sells worldwide.

The project has resulted in the creation of 250 highly skilled jobs, adding to the hundreds of jobs Pfizer already provided in the Southeast Asian city-state.

“With the facility expansion, Pfizer continues to grow its resilient and innovative global supply network,” said Mike McDermott, the company’s chief global supply officer and EVP.

“This expanded facility not only grows our overall manufacturing footprint but also strengthens our ability to manufacture breakthrough medicines that change patients’ lives. We want to thank the government of Singapore for making this site expansion a reality and look forward to continued collaboration to achieve our shared goals.”

Construction started in 2020. Pfizer had the building designed to facilitate the lean movement of material, reduction in lead times, process turnarounds, and the continuation of good manufacturing practices. In addition, the facility has the capacity to add processing suites, dry-end suites, dispensaries, warehouse, and ancillary equipment as required in the future.