In recent years, Pfizer has emerged as the largest Big Pharma firm. In 2022, its revenue surpassed $100 billion for the first time. But even though the pandemic has cemented the company as a leading pharmaceutical powerhouse — with a healthy M&A appetite — it does not count among the upper echelon of public companies by market capitalization. The Pfizer market cap analysis below shows the company’s ups and downs.

The situation, however, was different in 2000, when Pfizer was the ninth largest company with a market share of $202 billion — approximately $357.54 billion today, according to an analysis from City Index, a financial services firm. The data below comes courtesy of City Index.

While Pfizer’s market cap surged from 2020 to December 2021, it began to fall in early 2022. The main driver of the decrease is plunging demand for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine and Paxlovid. In the second quarter of 2023, the company reported revenue of $12.7 billion, equating to 54% less than the same period a year before, when its sales hit $27.7 billion. The company now anticipates 2023 COVID vaccine sales to fall 64% from 2022 levels, while it estimates Paxlovid sales to fall 58%. To shore up long term growth, the company has aggressively pursued M&A.

Pfizer market cap analysis

Over the years, Pfizer’s market cap has experienced significant fluctuations as a result of notable product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and the COVID-19 pandemic. This analysis below provides an overview of its market cap evolution, with data sourced from yfinance, an open-source Python module that retrieves financial data directly from Yahoo Finance. Values on the y-axis are in dollars.

Milestones affecting the company’s valuation in recent decades

The data below is drawn from a variety of sources, including the Pfizer’s website, public financial data and our previous coverage.