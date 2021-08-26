Pfizer installs new chief business innovation officer 

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has hired McKinsey (New York City) veteran Aamir Malik as executive vice president and chief business innovation officer.

Malik had worked at the consulting giant for 24 years. He supported New York–based McKinsey’s healthcare business in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America and most recently worked as the managing partner focused on McKinsey’s domestic operations.

At Pfizer, Malik will join the company’s executive leadership team and report to CEO Albert Bourla.

Malik will take over the role of John Young, who has signaled his intent to retire after 34 years at Pfizer.

Malik will begin working for Pfizer on Aug. 30.

Young began his stint as group president and chief business officer in January 2019. Before that, he held the role of group president, Pfizer Innovative Health, for 12 years.

Young was involved in Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech, which was instrumental in developing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. He also forged partnerships with Myovant Sciences, CStone Pharmaceuticals and Valneva.

He also oversaw the company’s acquisition of Trillium, Arixa and Array BioPharma.