Pfizer has made a strategic decision in the battle against obesity and diabetes. The pharmaceutical giant has chosen to discontinue its GLP-1 RA candidate, lotiglipron, to focus resources on the development of another – danuglipron. This Pfizer weight loss drug is now the lead candidate in late-stage trials for the treatment of obesity and diabetes. The decision comes after the discovery of elevated liver enzyme levels in some early trial patients for lotiglipron. However, similar concerns have not arisen with danuglipron.

The shift comes as the company aims to tap full receptor agonism for potential robust efficacy, capitalizing on its small molecule design expertise. With more than 1,400 patients already enrolled, the clinical trial results could potentially expand the treatment options for adults with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Already, GLP drugs semaglutide and tirzapatide are beginning to reshape the way we treat obesity.

Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, an existing GLP-1 RA, has shown strong results in controlling diabetes and enabling weight loss. Its long-acting formula, reduced impact on the liver, and weekly dosage have made it a leader in the treatment of obesity. Tirzapatide, another GLP-1 RA in clinical trials, could also revolutionize the treatment of obesity.

Lilly’s tirzepatide, the first dual GIP/GLP- coagonist, could hit $50 billion by 2030, according to analysts.

While competitors exist, GLP-1 RAs as a class offer diverse benefits that open up new possibilities for obesity therapies. These include increasing insulin, lowering glucagon, slowing digestion, increasing feelings of fullness, reducing appetite, and influencing immune cells.

Despite competitors, GLP-1 RAs could pave the way for new approaches to treating obesity. Semaglutide and tirzapatide, in particular, threaten to change how obesity is viewed and addressed. However, danuglipron, if successful, may distinguish itself through its potential for full receptor activation and strong results.

Pfizer aims to explore danuglipron’s potential for complete receptor activation and potent efficacy. The drug candidate has shown promising results in earlier trials, appearing to support dose-dependent weight loss and diabetes control. The side effect profile of danuglipron seemed similar to existing GLP-1 diabetes drugs.

Pfizer expects to finalize late-stage trial plans for danuglipron by year-end and is developing an extended-release version of the molecule.