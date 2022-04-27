Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq:BNTX) have filed an application with the FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA) for a 10-µg booster dose of their BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11.

The companies included data in the application from a Phase 2/3 study that tested a booster dose in children between 5 and 11, roughly six months after completion of a primary series.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remains one of the most popular COVID-19 vaccines globally.

FDA authorized an EUA for a primary series of the BNT162b2 vaccine for children 5 to 11 in October 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech also intend to seek authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory agencies for a booster dose soon.

In the U.S., the CDC recently estimated that roughly three-quarters of children had detectable antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, thanks in part to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

More than half of U.S. adults have likely contracted COVID-19 at least once, CDC estimated in a recent study.