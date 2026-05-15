Pfannenberg introduces lifecycle safety system as F-Gas rules shift industrial and pharma refrigerants

As tighter European F-Gas rules and the rollout of lower-GWP refrigerants force changes in industrial chillers and process cooling, German thermal-management specialist Pfannenberg has introduced an engineering-led safety system. The new offering is intended to help facilities, including pharmaceutical processing sites, manage the refrigerant transition without compromising equipment safety or audit trails.

The system, Pfannenberg Industrial Protection & Safety, combines a digital risk-evaluation tool, four refrigerant options aligned with EU F-Gas thresholds, and a service contract that the company positions as ongoing safety oversight rather than one-time certification.

Norm-based safety check

At the system’s core is what Pfannenberg calls a digital, norm-based Safety Check that evaluates cooling systems against actual operating conditions. The tool references several international standards: ISO 817 (refrigerant classification), EN 378 (safety requirements for refrigeration systems), and IEC 60335-2-40 (electrical safety and system design). According to the company, the output is a structured risk evaluation with documented recommendations that engineers, safety managers, OEMs, and operators can use to support fact-based decisions in audits and regulatory reviews.

For pharmaceutical processing plants, where process chillers serve reactors, lyophilizers, tablet-coating equipment, and HVAC in controlled environments, the auditable-documentation piece maps to GMP-style change-control expectations already familiar to operators.

Four refrigerant options

Pfannenberg’s portfolio covers four refrigerants matched to different use cases:

R-513A: a non-flammable option pitched at retrofit MRO and safety-critical applications.

CO₂ (R744): a natural refrigerant positioned for long-term regulatory alignment and compact industrial uses.

Propane: offered for outdoor applications under defined environmental conditions.

R-1234yf: classified as A2L (mildly flammable) under ISO 817 and paired with what Pfannenberg describes as patented protection technology to mitigate ignition risk.

The company says the lineup gives facilities pathways that meet F-Gas GWP thresholds while maintaining safety performance, covering retrofit MRO needs, long-term regulatory alignment via natural refrigerants, and risk-mitigated A2L options for controlled environments.

Lifecycle service contract

Pfannenberg is packaging the system with what it calls a Lifetime Safety Contract, providing continuous safety oversight, documentation for audits, and service tied to real-world risk exposure rather than fixed maintenance intervals. The structure reflects a broader industry shift from one-time compliance verification toward continuous documentation, a model already familiar to pharmaceutical operators working under GMP and audit-readiness frameworks.

Tobias Merl, Pfannenberg’s chief executive, said in a statement that the transition to environmentally friendly refrigerants is unavoidable, and that the company’s approach is meant to keep safety “transparent and verifiable” across the equipment lifecycle.

Earl Rogalski, the company’s chief commercial officer, said customers are increasingly being asked to address sustainability targets, uptime, and safety together, and that the new system is intended to give them a technical framework and ongoing documentation to do so.