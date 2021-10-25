PerkinElmer launches cloud-based research suite for pharmaceutical customers

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced today that it launched the Signals Research suite for pharmaceutical and industrial customers.

Waltham, Massachusetts–based PerkinElmer’s full cloud-based Signals Research suite, deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers a secure informatics platform with integrated, end-to-end scientific data and workflow management for pharmaceutical and industrial customers.

PerkinElmer designed the platform to help drive more informed and accelerated decision-making around drug, compound and formulation candidates through PerkinElmer’s informatics technologies, according to a news release. As a result, multi-discipline R&D teams can unify critical experiment and testing data, better configure and control workflows and more effectively and efficiently manage critical scientific results, the company said.

The platform combines PerkinElmer Informatics’ Signals Notebook electronic lab notebook with the Signals VitroVivo data processing platform. It also loops in the Signals Inventa platform for data management, integration and analytics. PerkinElmer said it designed the suite to reduce experiment cycles and increase reproducibility.

“Today’s pharmaceutical and industrial companies are moving towards digital transformation and away from managing scientific data in silos,” PerkinElmer Informatics VP & GM Kevin Willoe said in the release. “They want to focus on doing better science, reduce their dependence on managing IT systems and interact with their data globally and from end-to-end.”