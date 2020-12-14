Pelican BioThermal adapts shipping packages to deep-freeze temps for vaccines

Temperature-controlled packaging company Pelican BioThermal announced that it has adapted some of its shipping packages to accommodate vaccines at temperatures as low as -80°C.

The Plymouth, Minn.-based company has switched the materials it uses to keep the packages deep-frozen from saltwater or paraffin to dry ice, according to Adam Tetz, director of worldwide marketing for Pelican BioThermal. The dry ice systems can provide frozen payload protection for up to 7 days, Tetz noted. Payload capacities range from 1 to 96 liters for parcel shippers and 371 to 1,686 liters for pallet shippers.

