Panasonic acquires autonomous supply chain firm Blue Yonder

Panasonic (TYO: 6752) has announced that it has wrapped up its acquisition of Blue Yonder, a supply chain management company established in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both companies had similar plans for developing autonomous supply chain technology. The partnership will pair Panasonic’s sensing technology with the edge computing and machine learning capabilities of Blue Yonder.

Having acquired a 20% stake in the company in July 2020, Panasonic now owns 80% of Blue Yonder shares.

Blue Yonder’s most recent valuation was $8.5 billion.

Supply chain disruptions have grown more common during the pandemic, forcing many manufacturers including in the pharmaceutical industry to rethink their logistics strategy.

Part of the promise of autonomous supply chains is their resilience.

“Panasonic’s resources and Blue Yonder’s innovation will accelerate the development of the tools customers need to anticipate and prevent disruptions and breathe autonomy into their supply chains,” said Simon Ellis, program vice president at IDC, in a statement.

Following the acquisition, Panasonic will preserve the Blue Yonder brand and retain the company’s leadership team.