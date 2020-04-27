Packaging Technology Group launches a dual temperature pharmaceutical shipper

Packaging Technology Group (Fall River, Mass.) recently announced the launch of a dual temperature pharmaceutical shipper made with sustainable materials.

The new shipper is the latest addition to the TRUEtemp Naturals cellulose line of 100% curbside recyclable and repulpable products that several pharmaceutical companies presently use.

The dual temperature pharmaceutical shipper allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container, according to PTG. In most cases, one of the medications would travel frozen, while the other would be refrigerated.

PTG officials tout the dual temp shipper as especially useful for complex immunotherapies meant to treat certain cancers and other diseases.

“Sustainability is a top priority for most pharmaceutical companies, and we are proud to offer this unique, curbside recyclable solution,” PTG COO Tom Lawlor said in an April 22 news release. “PTG is committed to developing packaging designed to improve and simplify shipping solutions for critical temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals while meeting corporate sustainability goals.”