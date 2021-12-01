Owen Mumford starts work on new production center in U.K.

Owen Mumford this week announced that it has started building its new production facility in Witney, Oxfordshire in the U.K.

Owen Mumford’s new Witney facility will stand as a production site for the company’s recently launched, next-generation auto-injector Aidaptus. The company has decades of experience creating its own drug delivery, blood sampling and rapid diagnostic products — as well as creating devices for major pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies.

