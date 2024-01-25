Continue to Site

Pharmaceutical Processing World

Oncology deals return to center stage as miopharma M&A remains strong in 2024

By |

M and A. Mergers and Acquisitions.Types, Structures, Valuations. Digital type business concept

[Adobe Stock]

In the first few weeks of 2024, oncology remained a central focus area for M&A deals. Two major acquisitions, Johnson & Johnson’s purchase of Ambrx Biopharma and Merck & Co.’s acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics, both focus on the segment. The trend is long-standing and was also apparent in 2023, as E&Y has noted. Merck was also active in 2023, bagging Prometheus for $11B.

2024 pharma M&A trends: Strategic expansions beyond oncology

But a number of therapeutic areas are also in the mix. Sanofi kicked off the yera by scooping up rare disease biotech Inhibrx for $1.7 billion. The crown jewel is Inhibrx’s INBRX-101, a potential treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, an inherited disorder that can cause lung and liver disease. Phase 1 data is positive.

In the generics space, Sun Pharma finally finalized its long-sought deal for generic specialist Taro Pharmaceutical, wrapping up a nearly 20-year, on-again/off-again pursuit. Sun agreed to pay $348 million to take Taro private. The deal bulks up Sun’s position in accessible dermatology and emerging markets.

GSK & J&J make big moves

GSK also entered the fray, buying up Aiolos Bio and its mid-stage asthma drug for up to $1.4 billion. Industry watchers say Aiolos’ AIO-001 takes a novel approach by targeting an underlying driver of inflammation called TSLP. Early results suggest it could work for patients that don’t respond well to current biologics.

And just last week, J&J put down $2 billion to acquire Ambrx Biopharma and its next-gen antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Ambrx’s site-specific bioconjugation tech aims to deliver chemo directly into tumor cells while avoiding systemic toxicity. The crown jewel is ARX517, which was a focus of last year’s ESMO meeting.

The following table summarizes emerging 2024 pharma M&A trends in the first few weeks of the year:

Acquirer Company Acquired Date of Deal Deal Price (USD) Therapeutic Focus Notes
Sanofi Inhibrx Jan. 23, 2024. $1.7 billion Rare Diseases Focus on Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency with INBRX-101.
Sun Pharma Taro Pharmaceutical Jan. 17, 2024. $348 million Generics, Dermatology Acquisition to strengthen Sun Pharma in generics and dermatology market.
GSK Aiolos Bio Jan. 9, 2024. $1.4 billion Respiratory Diseases Acquisition of Aiolos with AIO-001, a monoclonal antibody for asthma treatment.
Johnson & Johnson Ambrx Biopharma Jan. 8, 2024. $2 billion Oncology Focus on T-cell engagers and ADCs for cancer treatment, including HPN328 targeting DLL3.
Merck & Co. Harpoon Therapeutics Jan. 8, 2024. $680 million Oncology Focus on novel T-cell engagers using TriTAC® platform, including HPN328 for small cell lung cancer treatment.
Novartis Calypso Jan. 8, 2024. $250 million Autoimmune Diseases Acquisition centered on CALY-002, an anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody for autoimmune indications.

About The Author

Brian Buntz

The pharma and biotech editor of WTWH Media, Brian is a veteran journalist with more than 15 years of experience covering an array of life science topics, including clinical trials, drug discovery and development and medical devices. Before coming to WTWH, he served as content director focused on connected devices at Informa. In addition, Brian covered the medical device sector for 10 years at UBM. At Qmed, he overhauled the brand’s news coverage and helped to grow the site’s traffic volume dramatically. He had previously held managing editor roles on two of the company’s medical device technology publications. Connect with him on LinkedIn or email at bbuntz@wtwhmedia.com.

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search Pharmaceutical Processing World