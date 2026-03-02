Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest €432 million ($507 million) in its facility in Monksland, Athlone, Ireland.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant plans to add significant additional manufacturing capacity for current and future GLP-1 treatments. According to Novo Nordisk, the expansion of the tabletting facility further reinforces its long-term commitment to Ireland and global healthcare innovation. It also provides the company with additional manufacturing capabilities for oral products, enhances supply and allows Ireland to serve as a critical hub for servicing markets outside the U.S.

Novo Nordisk said the investment aims to support the upgrade and retrofit of its existing facility. It also plans to enhance its oral GLP-1 manufacturing capacity.

The existing 260 employees at the facility will focus on delivering high-quality oral treatments. Novo Nordisk expects the entire project at the site to create up to 500 jobs, covering 45 acres. It set its sights on finalizing construction from the end of 2027 through 2028, with projects already underway.

“With the investment in the Athlone facility, Novo Nordisk is expanding its production capacities for oral products, which will strengthen our ability to meet both current and future demand, outside the US,” added Kasper Bødker Mejlvang, EVP CMC & Product Supply, Novo Nordisk. “This investment, a historic milestone for Novo Nordisk in Ireland, marks our continued commitment to Ireland and our highly skilled employees in Athlone while allowing us to make a difference for millions of people living with serious chronic diseases.”

The latest investment follows other expansions for Novo Nordisk globally, including in Denmark, where it is based, and in North Carolina.