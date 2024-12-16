Novo Nordisk invests $1.2B in Denmark production plant

Novo Nordisk announced today that it plans to invest $1.2 billion (8.5 billion Danish kroner) in a new production facility in Odense, Denmark.

The company said this marks the first time in this century that it breaks ground in Denmark by establishing a new production site.

Novo Nordisk plans to include a state-of-the-art finished production facility and warehouse spanning more than 40,000 square meters. It expects a modular and flexible design to accommodate multiple product types within rare diseases, including hemophilia, both now and in the future.

The new facility will also be established with a commitment to preserve the nature in the area. Novo Nordisk intends to plant more than 4,000 new trees at the site and equip the buildings with solar panels to enhance on-site electricity generation. The company wants to design the landscape by reusing excess soil, wooden materials and other sustainable resources. This can create lakes, forests and community spaces open to the public.

Novo Nordisk already kicked off construction work and expects to complete the site in 2027. It anticipates 400 permanent jobs created once completed. During the construction process, it says up to 1,000 external employees will be working onsite.

“The facility will utilize advanced technology and innovative equipment to ensure the highest quality to patients and meet the growing global demand for our life-changing medicines,” says Henrik Wulff, EVP, Product Supply, Quality & IT of Novo Nordisk. “We are proud to build on our heritage in Denmark and look forward to embarking on this journey in Odense, a well-connected city with a dynamic community and talented workforce.”