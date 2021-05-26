Novatek requalified as a supplier for Boehringer Ingelheim’s aseptic manufacturing facilities

Environmental monitoring software developer Novatek (Quebec, Canada) has extended its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim. In particular, Novatek has announced that it has won reapproval from the drugmaker to use its software in its human pharma, animal health and biopharmaceutical aseptic (sterile) manufacturing sites internationally.

“We are excited to announce that Novatek is requalified as an approved supplier of Boehringer Ingelheim for Novatek’s Environmental Monitoring Software around the world,” said Mazda Famili, vice president quality at Novatek International, in a statement.

Ingelheim, Germany–headquartered Boehringer Ingelheim is the world’s largest private pharma company.

Boehringer Ingelheim selected Novatek as an approved vendor and partner in 2017.

Novatek’s software supports the management of multiple critical aspects within quality-controlled environments. Novatek’s environmental monitoring management software supports labeling, collection and tracking of environmental monitoring samples in cleanroom environments.

Novatek also has supported Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Zoetis, Medtronic and Pfizer.