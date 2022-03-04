Novartis to offer Ukraine-based humanitarian aid

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is joining a growing number of pharma companies in supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The company recently announced an initial donation of $3 million to support Ukrainian humanitarian assistance initiatives at the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Save the Children and International Rescue Committee.

Bayer and Roche have announced similar initiatives.

Novartis also said it would offer ongoing financial support and donations of medicines to Ukrainians.

The company also criticized the war in a statement and pushed for a peaceful resolution.

Pharmacies in Ukraine have reported shortages of some medicines.

Novartis remains hopeful this war will reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible.