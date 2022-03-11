Novartis partners with Carisma Therapeutics on manufacturing HER2-targeted CAR-M cell therapy

(NYSE:NVS) has inked a deal with the biopharma Carisma Therapeutics focused on the production of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-targeted chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-M) to potentially treat solid tumors. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has inked a deal with the biopharma Carisma Therapeutics focused on the production of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-targeted chimeric antigen receptor macrophages (CAR-M) to potentially treat solid tumors.

Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia.

As part of the deal, Carisma will shift manufacturing to a Novartis cell therapy site in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Novartis anticipates clinical manufacturing to begin in 2023.

