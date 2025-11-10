Novartis opens new manufacturing plant in California

Novartis announced today that it opened a new 10,000-square-foot radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in California.

The state-of-the-art site in Carlsbad marks the latest milestone in the company’s previously announced $23 billion investment in U.S. infrastructure over the next five years.

Novartis says the Carlsbad facility opening allows it to seamlessly meet future demand for RLT. RLT, a form of precision medicine, combines a tumor-targeting molecule (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope. It enables the delivery of radiation to the tumor with the goal of limiting damage to the surrounding cells. Each RLT dose is custom-made and time-sensitive, with a radioactive half-life measured in hours. This makes proximity to treatment centers and transit hubs vital, ensuring that patients receive their treatment.

The site adds further capacity and augments the company’s supply chain capabilities. The company said it filed with the FDA to make the site an additional U.S. point of supply. It plans to begin commercial manufacturing once it receives approval.

“At Novartis, we tackle the toughest challenges in medicine by doing what’s never been done before for patients,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “Radioligand therapy is a breakthrough we’ve unlocked at scale, made possible by reimagining how innovation reaches patients. As the global leader in RLT for more than seven years, we’ve advanced this technology with a deep belief in its power to transform cancer care. The opening of our Carlsbad facility underscores our strong commitment to the US and dedication to bringing this pioneering treatment to patients across the country.”