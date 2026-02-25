Novartis announced today that it plans to establish a new radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing site in Denton, Texas.

The purpose-built RLT site will mark Novartis’ fifth in the U.S. and first manufacturing facility in Texas. It comes as part of a planned $23 billion investment across the U.S.

Novartis has, in the past couple of years, announced U.S. expansions in North Carolina, California (also RLT) and Indianapolis (also RLT). The company also said last year that it plans to expand RLT manufacturing with a facility in Florida, too, adding to an existing site in New Jersey. Novartis touts its ability to enable more than 99% of its RLT doses’ administration on the planned day. It custom-makes each dose of RLT on a time-sensitive basis. That makes location and proximity to patients and treatment centers critical.

According to a news release, the Denton site should create new Novartis jobs in bioengineering, advanced manufacturing and quality and operations. The company expects construction to begin this year, with the site set to become fully operational in 2028.

“RLT has the potential to revolutionize cancer care,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “The addition of our fifth RLT manufacturing site in the US strengthens our ability to meet growing demand, building the capabilities needed to deliver these next-generation treatments with the speed and precision they require.”