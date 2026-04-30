Novartis to build new API manufacturing plant in North Carolina

Novartis announced today that it plans to add a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

The company expects the facility in Morrisville to focus on APIs for solid dosage tablets, capsules and RNA therapeutics. Novartis said its new facility marks a critical step to strengthen end-to-end U.S. production capability.

It comes as part of a planned $23 billion investment across the U.S. Recent updates on this effort include new radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing sites in Texas, California and Indianapolis, along with a separate North Carolina expansion. Altogether, Novartis said this makes it seven planned facilities within the investment.

The company’s Morrisville site, a 56,200-square-foot facility, will expand its presence in North Carolina to five facilities across three sites. Novartis said its infrastructure supports, not only today’s medicines, but also the development and delivery of future therapies.

According to Novartis, it remains on track to establish end-to-end manufacturing for all advanced technology platforms in the U.S.

“Last year we committed to adding seven new facilities in the US, and today we finalize our plans to expand our US manufacturing and R&D footprint in the US,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “By building a connected, end-to-end footprint, we are strengthening our ability to locally develop, produce, and deliver medicines at scale, enabling timely access to innovation for patients in the US.”