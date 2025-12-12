Novartis breaks ground on North Carolina facility

Novartis announced today that it broke ground on its more than 700,000-square-foot flagship manufacturing hub in North Carolina.

The company said it is rapidly moving to construct its recently announced $771 million investment in the state. Its project features a new facility in Morrisville and a new site in Durham, encompassing two new facilities. The company also plans to expand its existing Novartis facility in Durham.

Altogether, it expects to create 700 new jobs in North Carolina by 2030 and support more than 3,000 indirect jobs across its U.S. supply chain. The expansion comes as part of the company’s previously announced $23 billion investment in U.S. infrastructure over the next five years. It follows the opening of a new plant in Carlsbad, California in November.

With construction underway, Novartis expects to strengthen its coast-to-cost manufacturing and research network. It hopes to enable full end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across its main therapeutic areas. This should support the delivery of key medicines across the U.S. at scale.

Novartis expects the plant to open in either 2027 or 2028.

“It’s an exciting day for Novartis as we break ground on our new manufacturing hub, a crucial step toward delivering on our goal of producing all our key medicines for US patients domestically,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “Once complete, this new hub will become a central site for Novartis manufacturing in the US, strengthening our supply chain and underscoring our commitment to American patients.”