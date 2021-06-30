Nominations open for the Leonard Award celebrating 100 years of insulin

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is looking for nominations for its inaugural Leonard Award series, which highlights advances in diabetes management. The company will select five winners and donate $100,00 to the non-profit Life for a Child, which provides medicines and supplies to children and youth with type 1 diabetes in developing countries.

Lilly is launching the award program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin in 1921. Sir Frederick G. Banting, Charles H. Best and J.J.R. Macleod at the University of Toronto discovered the hormone in 1921. James B. Collip later purified it, giving rise to the first use of insulin to treat diabetes on January 11, 1922.

Get the full story from our sister site, Drug Delivery Business.