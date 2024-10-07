Nipro PharmaPackaging announced today that it launched new D2F (direct-to-fill) glass vials powered by Stevanato Group technology.

The vials feature Stevanato’s EZ-fill technology to offer a high-quality, ready-to-use (RTU) solution. Nipro designed the vials to meet the rigorous standards and increasing requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

D2F vials are washed, depyrogenated, packaged in nest and tubs formats and sterilized for a seamless RTU solution. Nipro says pharmaceutical companies can integrate the vials directly into their aseptic fill-finish processes. The company optimized the vials for fill-finish lines, developing them in collaboration with leading machine suppliers.

The vials have compatibility with a wide range of fill-finish lines for easy and quick integration, speeding up operations. Additionally, D2F vials’ nest and tub design prevents glass-to-glass contact. This reduces the risk of breakage, cosmetic defects and particle generation during transportation and handling.

Altogether, the features deliver improved mechanical durability, lower downtime and fewer rejections during final inspections. Nipro said this delivers more stable and cost-efficient fill-finish operations.

“We are excited to introduce D2F glass vials, offering a reliable and efficient RTU packaging solution that addresses the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Stephan Arnold, CEO of Nipro PharmaPackaging. “These vials exemplify our mission to delivering trust with premium primary pharma packaging solutions.”