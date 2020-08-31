Nestlé to acquire peanut allergy drugmaker for $2.6B

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire food allergy treatment developer Aimmune Therapeutics (NSDQ:AIMT).

Under the agreement, Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) would acquire Aimmune with a cash offer for $34.50 per share, totaling approximately $2.6 billion. The per-share price for Aimmune represents a 174% premium to the company’s closing share price of $12.60 on Aug. 28. Currently, shares of AIMT are trading up 171.6% at $34.22 per share. Nestlé plans to finance the transaction with cash on hand, according to a news release, with the acquisition set to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

