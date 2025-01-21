Nelipak earns certifications at Derry facility

Nelipak announced today that it received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus for its Derry, Northern Ireland facility.

ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized standard tracking recycled and bio-based materials through the supply chain. It verifies that companies meet environmental and social standards.

Cranston, Rhode Island-based Nelipak manufactures healthcare packaging solutions and offers complementary products and services for medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs. It aims to deliver the best total value with superior quality and customer support through efficient technology. The company said sustainability comes as a “key part of its operations.”

According to Nelipak, it aims for every packaging solution to save energy and material in production. The company wants to reduce shipping volume in the process to provide the best packaging solution for people and the planet.

Nelipak wants to reduce unnecessary plastic packaging at the Derry site. It plans to expand this model across its business in the U.S. and Europe to meet growing demand for sustainability from its customers.

“This third-party validation is a critical step to developing fully circular products,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO. “Nelipak works with our customers to help them reach their circularity targets by providing solutions and offering products made with recycled content. It clearly demonstrates that Nelipak is a strong partner helping them deliver their sustainability/net zero shareholder commitments, and it helps us deliver ours.”