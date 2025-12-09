Nelipak acquires Merrill’s packaging business

Nelipak Corp. says it has acquired Merrill’s Packaging, which specializes in custom thermoformed packaging for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other life sciences products.

Merrill’s has manufacturing operations at its Burlingame, California, headquarters and in Alajuela, Costa Rica. Both sites are ISO 13485 certified and have ISO Class 8 cleanrooms.

“We are excited to welcome the Merrill’s Packaging team to the Nelipak family,” Nelipak CEO Pat Chambliss said in a news release. “We have tremendous respect for their history of growth, innovation, and customer focus. Nelipak will benefit from Merrill’s dedicated and talented team, custom thermoforming capabilities, strong customer relationships, and well-located production sites in California and Costa Rica.”

Cranston, Rhode Island-based Nelipak’s healthcare packaging business broke ground on its own Costa Rica facility in July and opened its first North American flexible packaging production plant in North Carolina last November.

Founded in 1961, Merrill’s also offers die-cut pouch/mounting cards and value-added design, development and tooling services.

“This is an incredible growth opportunity for Merrill’s employees and customers” Merrill’s CEO Rick Schulz said. “With access to Nelipak’s global capabilities and broad suite of rigid and flexible product solutions, we look forward to exploring new ways to deliver value to our customers.”

