Most Americans concerned about rising drugs costs amid COVID-19, Gallup says

A new study by West Health and Gallup revealed that Americans are concerned with potential negative developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 90% of the 1,016 U.S. adults surveyed between May 11, 2020, and May 22, 2020, said they are “very” (55%) or “somewhat” (33%) concerned that the pharmaceutical industry will leverage the ongoing pandemic to raise drug prices. According to a news release, Democrats (66%) were more likely to say they are concerned than independents (52%) and Republicans (49%).

Other concerns raised include, to a lesser extent, rising health insurance premiums and the general cost of care, with 79% of those surveyed saying they are very or somewhat concerned about their premiums. Additionally, 84% said they are very or somewhat concerned about the cost of care generally rising and 41% are very concerned about each.

Nearly half (48%) of women polled were very concerned about the general cost of care rising, while 33% of men were in the same bracket. Additionally, 50% of non-whites are very concerned, compared to 36% of whites. About 88% of those polled support direct negotiations by the federal government with a drug manufacturer on the price of treatment for the disease itself.

Gallup and West Health concluded that, with 14% of Americans refusing to seek treatment for COVID-19 symptoms because of the cost of care, leaders may consider policy decisions designed to curtail the possibilities of raised costs, easing the fears of the public.