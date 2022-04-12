Morningside Pharmaceuticals donates 60,000 packs of medicine to Ukraine

The generic and branded pharmaceutical manufacturer Morningside Pharmaceuticals has donated roughly 60,000 medicine packs to support Ukrainian relief efforts.

The donation will encompass 1.29 million doses of essential medicines.

The Loughborough, UK–based company announced the donation after the company’s founder Dr. Nik Kotecha spoke with the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko.

“The heartbreaking situation in Ukraine has touched us all, and as like so many people in the United Kingdom, we’ve been keen to do everything we can to help the victims of this terrible conflict,” Kotecha said.

Morningside Pharmaceuticals enlisted a logistics partner to transport the medicine via a secure and temperature-controlled environment to war-torn Ukrainian regions.

Morningside had previously supported the Ukrainian relief effort by donating goods such as diapers, feminine hygiene packs, sleeping bags and items for children.