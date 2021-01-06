Moderna and NIH assessing whether COVID-19 vaccine doses can be halved

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) inadvertently discovered halving the first dose of its COVID-19 vaccine could boost its efficacy.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Moderna (NSDQ:MRNA) are examining vaccine data to determine whether they can halve the 100-microgram dose to vaccinate twice as many people.

Some data from Moderna’s clinical trial support that possibility, according to Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed.

