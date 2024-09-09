Mispro announces latest vivarium lab space in Boston

Mispro this week announced it will open its tenth Boston facility in December.

The contract vivarium organization’s newest Boston-based facility will be located on Binney Street in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company said that Kendall Square has been recognized as a biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation hub.

Mispro’s latest facility will have turnkey vivarium lab space and comprehensive support services for preclinical in vivo studies. The expansion is part of Mispro’s strategy to maintain proximity to clients.

“Our location-centric strategy is driven by the need to be where innovation happens,” CEO Philippe Lamarre said in a news release. “By expanding our footprint in Kendall Square, we are ensuring that neighboring biotech companies, both large and small, have the infrastructure they need to effectively advance their preclinical research. Mispro’s proximity to world-class academic institutions, pharma companies, and biotech incubators is not just convenient; it’s a key strategic advantage that enables direct hands-on oversight and accelerates innovation.”

The company’s facilities provide bioscience companies with lab requirements supported by regulatory compliance oversight, allowing researchers to focus on scientific objects and keep research in-house.

“Working in Mispro’s facility has been a very effective choice for KalVista,” said Allen Clermont, Director of Preclinical Pharmacology at KalVista Pharmaceuticals. “They give us the space and support we need to be able to focus on hitting milestones with valid data sets that we’ve been able to reproduce in later stage trials.”

Mispro’s Binney Street facility will add significant capacity to its existing network, which already includes two other facilities in Kendall Square.