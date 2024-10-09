MilliporeSigma opens $317M biosafety plant in Maryland

MilliporeSigma , the U.S. and Canadian Life Science unit of Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) announced today that it opened a new $317 million (€290) biosafety testing facility in Rockville, Maryland.

The 23,000-square-meter facility houses biosafety testing, analytical development and cell banking manufacturing services. It consolidates labs currently spread across four buildings into one single facility. MilliporeSigma anticipates increased collaboration between scientists and a higher level of automation and digitalization as a result.

This new investment adds to the company’s existing biosafety testing network across Shanghai, Singapore and Stirling and Glasgow (Scotland).

MilliporeSigma said its new site features advanced testing capabilities and a rapid methods package. It expects this to accelerate virus testing of bulk harvest material. This package includes the Blazar CHO Animal Origin Free (AOF) panel, a targeted molecular method for detecting virus families. Combining this panel with assays for assays for mycoplasma, sterility, and retrovirus-like particle detection manstest results can be obtained in just 14 days. That compares to 35 days with traditional assay methods, MilliporeSigma says.

“This expansion is the largest investment in contract testing in the company’s history and will allow us to drive automation and technology development in one integrated hub,” said Benjamin Hein, head of Life Science Services, Life Science business of Merck KGaA. “It reflects our commitment to providing our clients with disruptive platforms that shorten biosafety testing timelines, meet the growing global demand, and ensure the safety of the world’s medicines for patients.”