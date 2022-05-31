MilliporeSigma introduces excipient with sugar-like flavor

The Neotame Emprove Essential NF excipient from MilliporeSigma (Burlington, Massachusetts) is a high-intensity sweetener that can be used to mask the bitter flavor of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Neotame Emprove Essential NF is a N-[N-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)-L-alpha-aspartyl]-L-phenylalanine-1-methyl ester.

MilliporeSigma notes that the product is a potent, synthetic sweetener with a sugar-like flavor but is between 8,000 and 13,000 times sweeter than sucrose. Neotame Emprove Essential NF offers 40 to 60 times greater sweetness potency than aspartame.

The company notes that the excipient can optimize the taste of drugs in oral solid, liquid and film dosage forms.

Neotame Emprove Essential NF is stable at room temperature and can be used in combination with other sweeteners.

Because the product has no glycemic index, it is suited for people with diabetes and phenylketonuria.

MilliporeSigma notes that the Essential NF excipient is available in 250 g and 1 kg sizes.

The company also offers sucralose, a sweetener roughly 600 times sweeter than sucrose, that is suitable for a range of pharmaceutical applications. Sucralose also offers aqueous heat and pH stability.

MlliporeSigma is a life science subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.