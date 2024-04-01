MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), announced a €300 million in South Korea.

The investment goes toward a new bioprocessing production center in Daejon, South Korea. It marks the largest investment by the company’s life science business sector in Asia-Pacific to date. The company expects the investment to create 300 additional jobs by the end of 2028.

MilliporeSigma’s new plant will provide essential biotech products including dry powder cell culture media, process liquids, pre-GMP small-scale manufacturing and sterile sampling systems. It has a total area of 43,000 square meters featuring advanced production capacities, a distribution center and an automated warehouse.

The plant supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in process development, clinical research and commercial manufacturing of biologics. It comes as part of a multi-year investment program aimed at increasing the capacity and capabilities of the Merck KGaA Life Science business.

“The Asia-Pacific region is home to a large number of institutions that conduct leading-edge and innovative research, manufacturing and services in areas such as biotechnology, mRNA and gene therapy,” said Matthias Heinzel, member of the executive board and CEO Life Science, Merck KGaA. “Expanding our presence in the region will bring us even closer to our customers in this evolving and dynamic market. Our goal is to foster deep collaboration to increase the speed in bringing new therapies to patients.”