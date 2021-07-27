Miki Pulley touts new magnetic couplings

Miki Pulley (Plymouth, Minn.) has new magnetic couplings that “mechanically isolate” the shafts and motor to provide clean operation in mixing systems, including in pharmaceutical and laboratory operations.

The mechanically isolated magnetic coupling transmits torque through the air through both input and output hubs of the coupling. The couplings contain rare-earth neodymium magnets, which create a magnetic field that transmits torque through plastic, glass, aluminum and other minimally ferrous materials without physical engagement.

The couplings’ non-contact design is particularly important when a mixing system requires cleanliness and motor isolation. Think no dust, debris or mechanical wear

The new couplings also have a “softer” start/stop function compared to conventional, general-purpose couplings. In addition to mechanically isolating the connecting shafts and motor, the coupling also isolates thermal and electrical occurrences.

The magnetic couplings have an intended engineered torque limit at a specific air gap. It’s possible to adjust the transmittable maximum torque by increasing or decreasing the distance between coupling hubs. Depending on the model, size and installed air gap, the magnetic couplings’ maximum torque limit may be exceeded without mechanical damage. The hub simply slips to the next magnetic pole, without noise or mechanical wear.