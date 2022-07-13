Mettler Toledo Rainin expands facilities in Vacaville, California

Liquid-handling instrument firm Mettler-Toledo Rainin, LLC has expanded its presence in the Interchange Business Park in Vacaville, California, a biomanufacturing hub 35 miles southeast of Sacramento.

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing operations in Vacaville,” said Werner Maas, Rainin general manager, in a news release. “The high cost and scarcity of real estate in the central Bay [Area] was one of the key considerations in our decision to expand operations here.”

The recent expansion includes the purchase of a 93,240 ft2 facility.

A growing number of biotech companies have operations in the city, including Genentech, Polaris Pharmaceuticals and Agenus. Solano Community College, also located in the city, offers a biomanufacturing-focused education.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Rainin has chosen to invest in the City of Vacaville. As we continue to attract more biomanufacturing and medical device companies, Rainin will help to strengthen the city’s biotech ecosystem,” said Vacaville Mayor Ron Rowlett in a news release. “We will work with Rainin through our Biotechnology Fast Track permitting program to get this expanded site up and operational as quickly as possible, and we will continue to connect them to the resources they need to be successful in Vacaville.”

In 2020, Vacaville set aside 300 acres of land available for development for biomanufacturing companies.