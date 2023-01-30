Chiesi announced today that it appointed former Baxter and Medtronic executive Giuseppe Accogli as its new group CEO.

Parma, Italy–based Chiesi said Accogli’s appointment becomes effective April 3, 2023. The R&D-focused pharmaceutical company develops and commercializes products for the hospital, rare disease and adjacent specialty care settings.

Accogli brings 25 years of international experience to Chiesi. The longtime executive leader’s experience includes medtech companies such as Baxter and Medtronic. In addition, his background includes work across multiple disciplines, like sales, marketing, R&D, M&A, strategy and product innovation. In past roles, he focused on the U.S. and EMEA markets.

“I am honored to lead Chiesi into its new stages of growth and I thank the board of directors for their trust and the opportunity they are giving me to be part of such an exciting journey,” Accogli said. “At its core, Chiesi is a group of innovative and highly committed professionals who care for the health and well-being of people around the world leaving a positive impact in the environment and the communities in which the company operates.

“As CEO, I strive to enable our leaders, people and partners to achieve even greater success in fulfilling this commitment to be a sustainable force for good in the biopharmaceutical industry.”

The company said the combination of Accogli’s experience, values and drive makes him “an ideal fit” for the company. Current acting CEO Marco Vecchia returns to his role as head of legal and corporate affairs.

“We are thrilled to have Giuseppe in the CEO role,” added company President Alberto Chiesi. “He is a proven leader with the vision and the strength to expand on the success Chiesi has built over the past 85 years and take us into our next phase of growth and innovation.”