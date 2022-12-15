MasterControl (Salt Lake City) today announced a $150 million Series A round led by Sixth Street Growth, with a company valuation of $1.3 billion.

The money raised will accelerate the development of its quality and manufacturing software as a service offerings serving life sciences customers. MasterControl’s customers include such giants as Pfizer, Cochlear and Thermo Fisher Scientific. It says it has more than 1,100 customers worldwide, including 50 of the top pharma and medical device customers.

Up until this point, the privately held company had bootstrapped its way up to more than $100 million in annual revenue.

