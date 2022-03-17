Manufacturers ink deal to make generic version of Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid

The Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced that it has signed agreements with 35 manufacturers to make an inexpensive version of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) to be distributed in 95 low- and middle-income countries.

Vaccination rates in many developing countries lag far behind that of wealthier countries. In Nigeria, for instance, 9.1% of the population has received at least one dose, whereas 77% of those in the U.S. are partially or fully vaccinated.

The U.S. pays roughly $530 for a course of Paxlovid.

Pfizer has previously stressed its goal of providing equitable access to COVID-19 therapies worldwide. In November 2021, the company entered a deal with MPP to ensure the availability of Paxlovid to low- and middle-income countries.

“Nirmatrelvir is a new product and requires substantial manufacturing capabilities to produce, and we have been very impressed with the quality of manufacturing demonstrated by these companies,” said Charles Gore, MPP Executive Director, in a statement. “Furthermore, 15 companies are signing their first license with MPP, and we warmly welcome our new generic manufacturing partners.”

MPP receives support from the United Nations.

Nirmatrelivir with ritonavir lowered the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in an interim analysis of Phase 2/3 study involving non-hospitalized high-risk adults infected with COVID-19.

Paxlovid was recently profiled in NEJM.